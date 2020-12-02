A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; UK Approves Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq index surged to record highs in the previous session. Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) said Wednesday they have received regulatory approval in the United Kingdom for their COVID-19 vaccine. Investors are awaiting earnings from PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH), Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) and Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS).

The ADP national employment report for November will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Congress at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET. New York Fed President John Williams will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET, while the Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 86 points to 29,718.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 5.25 points to 3,655.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 9.75 points to 12,442.50.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 13,725,910 with around 270,660 deaths. India reported a total of at least 9,499,410 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 6,386,780 cases.

Oil prices traded flat as Brent crude futures rose 0.1% to trade at $47.44 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.8% to trade at $44.51 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.1% and STOXX Europe 600 Index declined 0.3%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.9%, while German DAX 30 declined 0.5% and London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3%. Retail sales in Germany climbed 2.6% in October versus a revised 1.9% decline in September.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.05%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.07%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.13% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.7%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded higher by 0.1%. The Consumer Confidence Index in Japan rose to 33.7 in November, while the Australian GDP increased 3.3% in the third quarter after contracting by 7% in the earlier period.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Piper Sandler downgraded Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $36 to $45.

Slack shares fell 1.4% to $43.21 in pre-market trading.

