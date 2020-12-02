Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For December 2, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2020 4:44am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares gained 2.9% to close at $81.80 in after-hours trading.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-exp results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 sales forecast. The company also confirmed plans to acquire Slack Technologies in a $27.7 billion deal. salesforce.com shares dropped 4.8% to $229.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter. The company also announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to Houston, Texas. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares slipped 1.4% to $11.04 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) to have earned $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion for the latest quarter. Patterson will release earnings before the markets open. Patterson Companies shares rose 0.1% to $27.70 in after-hours trading.
  • NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued an upbeat earnings guidance for the third quarter. NetApp shares jumped 5.7% to $57.27 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

