5 Stocks To Watch For December 2, 2020

Wall Street expects PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares gained 2.9% to close at $81.80 in after-hours trading.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-exp results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 sales forecast. The company also confirmed plans to acquire Slack Technologies in a $27.7 billion deal. salesforce.com shares dropped 4.8% to $229.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter. The company also announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to Houston, Texas. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares slipped 1.4% to $11.04 in the after-hours trading session.

