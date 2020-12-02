Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $40.96 million.

• Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $140.67 million.

• New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $8.05 billion.

• iHuman (NYSE:IH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $86.14 million.

• Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $130.50 million.

• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $445.22 million.

• Guess (NYSE:GES) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $40.10 million.

• Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $202.70 million.

• PVH (NYSE:PVH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $149.83 million.

• Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $147.52 million.

• Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $612.83 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $327.83 million.

• Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.31 million.