Trip.com Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) rose 1.71% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 34.62% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $805,000,000 declined by 45.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $788,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Trip.com Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 01, 2020

Time: 07:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jnd7n75g

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $38.95

Company's 52-week low was at $20.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.76%

Company Description

Trip.com is the largest online travel agency in China. The company generated about 77% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2019. The rest of Trip.com's revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Most of its sales come through websites and mobile platforms, while the rest come from call centers. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.