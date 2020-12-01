Recap: Veeva Systems Q3 Earnings

Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) moved lower by 2.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.00% over the past year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $377,519,000 rose by 34.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $361,820,000.

Looking Ahead

Veeva Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $0.67-$0.68 vs $0.62 Estimate, Sales $378M-$380M vs $367.6M Estimate

Veeva Systems Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $2.83-$2.84 vs $2.68 Estimate, Sales $1.446B-$1.448B vs $1.42B Est.

Veeva Systems Sees FY22 Sales $1.7B-$1.72B vs $1.7B Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 01, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.veeva.com%2F&eventid=2625372&sessionid=1&key=08A68D47D6E15268854E9806E43222C9®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $313.99

Company's 52-week low was at $118.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.32%

Company Profile

Veeva is a leading supplier of vertical software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offering addresses operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise and cloud-based platform to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning, or ERP, systems that have limited flexibility. As the vertical leader, Veeva innovates, increases wallet share at existing customers, and expands into other industries with similar regulations, protocols, and procedures, such as consumer goods, chemicals, and cosmetics.