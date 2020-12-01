Recap: Hewlett Packard Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) fell 1.7% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 24.49% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $7,208,000,000 declined by 0.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,880,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Hewlett Packard hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 01, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hpe/mediaframe/41916/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $16.45

Company's 52-week low was at $7.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.75%

Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a supplier of IT infrastructure products and services. The company operates as three major segments. Its hybrid IT division primarily sells computer servers, storage arrays, and Pointnext technical services. The intelligent edge group sells Aruba networking products and services. HPE's financial services division offers financing and leasing plans for customers. The Palo Alto, California-based company sells on a global scale and has approximately 66,000 employees.