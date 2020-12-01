At Home Group Reports Q3 Earnings Beat

At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) reported quarterly earnings of 71 cents per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 63 cents by 12.7%.

The company reported quarterly sales of $470 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $469.77 million. This is a 47.46% increase over sales of $318.73 million the same period last year.

"We not only delivered record comps of 44% in the third quarter, but also generated strong earnings flow through as well as excellent free cash flow,” said Lee Bird, CEO of At Home Group.

“Our leverage ratio of 0.9x is our lowest ever as a public company and reflects continued strength in our business and the significant transformation of our balance sheet. Our inventory position is improving meaningfully, and fourth-quarter performance to date has remained strong as our customers continue to find joy in refreshing their homes and decorating for the holidays," adds Bird.

At Home Group shares closed Tuesday down 2.8% at $18.41. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.92 and a 52-week low of $1.20.