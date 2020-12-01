Box: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Box (NYSE:BOX) fell 4.8% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2100.00% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $196,003,000 up by 10.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $194,270,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 01, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxinvestorrelations.com%2F&eventid=2634036&sessionid=1&key=9B9B189EE2F867370E5BF5926F6E187A®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $22.09

52-week low: $8.64

Price action over last quarter: down 8.40%

Company Profile

Box was founded in 2005 as a natively built cloud file sync and sharing provider for enterprises. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, California. Since the company's IPO in 2015, it has introduced seven new products, including Box Governance, Box Relay, and Box KeySafe, in an effort to extend its services beyond commoditized cloud storage and add ancillary tools like workflow and governance that make the Box platform more integral to organizations.