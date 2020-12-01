Market Overview

Recap: NetApp Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2020 4:08pm   Comments
Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) rose 5.21% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.67% over the past year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $1,416,000,000 up by 3.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000,000.

Guidance

NetApp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

NetApp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 01, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sgo63ikz

Price Action

52-week high: $65.38

52-week low: $34.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.54%

Company Overview

NetApp is a leading provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's three operating business units are products, software maintenance, and hardware maintenance. NetApp transitioned from a data center storage firm to a company with software data management solutions for multicloud environments. The California-headquartered company sells globally and has approximately 10,000 employees.

 

