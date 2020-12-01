A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) - P/E: 2.34 Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) - P/E: 6.54 PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) - P/E: 9.13 Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) - P/E: 8.76 Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) - P/E: 9.96

This quarter, The Dixie Group experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.37 in Q2 and is now 0.09. The Dixie Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Qurate Retail experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.54 in Q2 and is now 0.57. Qurate Retail does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

PulteGroup’s earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.34, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.15. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.11%, which has decreased by 0.59% from 1.7% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Century Communities experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.21 in Q2 and is now 1.48. Century Communities does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Penske Automotive Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at 2.87, which has increased by 412.5% compared to Q2, which was 0.56. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.16%, which has decreased by 0.09% from 3.25% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.