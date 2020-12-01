A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ: NSYS) - P/E: 5.26 O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) - P/E: 0.4 Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) - P/E: 9.21 Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) - P/E: 0.83 Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) - P/E: 9.58

Most recently, Nortech Systems reported earnings per share at -0.35, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.05. Nortech Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

O2Micro Intl saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.03 in Q2 to 0.1 now. O2Micro Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.59 in Q2 to -0.15 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.95%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 2.06% in the previous quarter.

Bridgeline Digital’s earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.37, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.33. Bridgeline Digital does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Eltek experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.16 in Q2 and is now 0.14. Eltek does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.