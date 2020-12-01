Recap: Wanda Sports Group Q3 Earnings

Shares of Wanda Sports Group Co (NASDAQ:WSG) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 120.00% year over year to $0.05, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $107,000,000 declined by 59.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $49,080,000.

Guidance

Wanda Sports Group Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Wanda Sports Group Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $4.85

52-week low: $1.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.66%

Company Description

Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd is a sports events, media and marketing platform which creates value for stakeholders in all parts of the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes. It owns portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties from which it seeks to generate revenue across the value chain, including events operation, media production and media distribution, sponsorship and marketing, digital solutions and ancillary services. The operating business segments are Mass Participation, Spectator Sports and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions.