Bank of Nova Scotia: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) rose 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 20.29% year over year to $1.10, which missed the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $5,674,000,000 decreased by 5.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,460,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Bank of Nova Scotia hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bank of Nova Scotia hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 01, 2020

Time: 07:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders/financial-result.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $57.09

52-week low: $31.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.89%

Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia is known as Canada's "international bank" and is a global financial services provider. The bank has three business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, and global banking and markets. It is the third- largest bank in Canada. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.