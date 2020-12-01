Recap: Bank of Montreal Q4 Earnings

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.62% year over year to $1.82, which beat the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $4,529,000,000 decreased by 2.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,210,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Bank of Montreal hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 01, 2020

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/bmo-financial-group/2020/12/01/q4-2020-conference-call/play

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $79.93

52-week low: $38.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.84%

Company Profile

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian P&C banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets. The bank's operations are primarily in Canada, with a material portion also within the U.S.