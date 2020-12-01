Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Bank of Montreal Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2020 7:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.62% year over year to $1.82, which beat the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $4,529,000,000 decreased by 2.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,210,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Bank of Montreal hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 01, 2020

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/bmo-financial-group/2020/12/01/q4-2020-conference-call/play

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $79.93

52-week low: $38.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.84%

Company Profile

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian P&C banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets. The bank's operations are primarily in Canada, with a material portion also within the U.S.

 

Related Articles (BMO)

Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2020
Aurora's Plan For $125M Public Offering Further Tanks Stock
BofA Upgrades Canadian Banks As Macro Backdrop Improves
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com