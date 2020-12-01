Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Momo: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2020 7:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) fell 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 36.23% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $554,768,000 declined by 10.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $563,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Momo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $527,425,000 and $541,875,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 01, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3s2jaxjd

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $40.87

Company's 52-week low was at $13.33

Price action over last quarter: down 8.84%

Company Overview

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social networking services. The firm enables its users to establish and expand social relationships based on location and interests. Its platform includes Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools, and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. It also operates a stand-alone video application called Hani, which features the live video content on its core Momo mobile application. The company principally derives its revenue from live video service, value-added services, mobile marketing services, mobile games and other services. It operates in three segments: Momo' service lines, Tantan's service lines, and QOOL's service line out of which Momo' service lines segment derives majority revenue.

 

Related Articles (MOMO)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge On Economic Recovery Hopes
5 Stocks To Watch For December 1, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2020
Earnings Preview: Momo
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com