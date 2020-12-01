Momo: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) fell 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 36.23% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $554,768,000 declined by 10.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $563,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Momo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $527,425,000 and $541,875,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 01, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3s2jaxjd

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $40.87

Company's 52-week low was at $13.33

Price action over last quarter: down 8.84%

Company Overview

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social networking services. The firm enables its users to establish and expand social relationships based on location and interests. Its platform includes Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools, and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. It also operates a stand-alone video application called Hani, which features the live video content on its core Momo mobile application. The company principally derives its revenue from live video service, value-added services, mobile marketing services, mobile games and other services. It operates in three segments: Momo' service lines, Tantan's service lines, and QOOL's service line out of which Momo' service lines segment derives majority revenue.