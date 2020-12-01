Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For December 1, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2020 4:40am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.4% to $11.08 in after-hours trading.
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter and issued upbeat guidance for the current quarter. However, the company’s gross margin shrank in the quarter. Zoom shares dropped gained 1.4% to close at $478.36 on Monday.
  • Analysts are expecting Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) to have earned $0.38 per share on revenue of $562.63 million for the latest quarter. Momo will release earnings before the markets open. Momo shares rose 1.5% to $14.60 in after-hours trading.

  • Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares will be added to the S&P 500 at full float-adjusted market cap weight. The move comes along with the S&P quarterly rebalance, which will happen on December 18. The company Tesla is replacing in the index will be announced on December 11. Tesla shares climbed 4.3% to $592.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion after the closing bell. salesforce.com shares fell 0.1% to $245.50 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

