5 Stocks To Watch For December 1, 2020

Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.4% to $11.08 in after-hours trading.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter and issued upbeat guidance for the current quarter. However, the company's gross margin shrank in the quarter. Zoom shares dropped gained 1.4% to close at $478.36 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) to have earned $0.38 per share on revenue of $562.63 million for the latest quarter. Momo will release earnings before the markets open. Momo shares rose 1.5% to $14.60 in after-hours trading.

