Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $563.28 million.

• Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $115.00 million.

• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Box (NYSE:BOX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $194.27 million.

• Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.

• At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $469.77 million.

• Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion.

• Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $163.59 million.

• ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $788.00 million.

• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $361.82 million.