Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $563.28 million.
• Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $115.00 million.
• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
• Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Box (NYSE:BOX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $194.27 million.
• Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.
• At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $469.77 million.
• Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion.
• Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $163.59 million.
• ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $788.00 million.
• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $361.82 million.
