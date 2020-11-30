Recap: Golub Capital BDC Q4 Earnings

Shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 15.15% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $72,013,000 rose by 47.03% year over year, which missed the estimate of $74,770,000.

Guidance

Golub Capital BDC hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Golub Capital BDC hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $18.61

52-week low: $9.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.10%

Company Overview

Golub Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in United States middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The company's competitors in providing financing to middle-market companies include public and private funds, other business development companies, commercial and investment banks, and commercial financing companies.