A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ: GOVX) - P/E: 0.0 Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) - P/E: 0.06 Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) - P/E: 8.04 RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) - P/E: 0.78 Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) - P/E: 9.69

This quarter, Geovax Labs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.03 in Q2 and is now -0.73. Geovax Labs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Jaguar Health reported earnings per share at -0.21, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.44. Jaguar Health does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Biogen reported earnings per share at 8.84, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 10.26. Biogen does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, RAPT Therapeutics experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.51 in Q2 and is now -0.6. RAPT Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Sanofi’s earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.81, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.41. Sanofi does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.