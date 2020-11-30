Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2020 10:20am   Comments
Share:

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Geovax Labs (NASDAQ: GOVX) - P/E: 0.0
  2. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) - P/E: 0.06
  3. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) - P/E: 8.04
  4. RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) - P/E: 0.78
  5. Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) - P/E: 9.69

This quarter, Geovax Labs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.03 in Q2 and is now -0.73. Geovax Labs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Jaguar Health reported earnings per share at -0.21, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.44. Jaguar Health does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Biogen reported earnings per share at 8.84, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 10.26. Biogen does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, RAPT Therapeutics experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.51 in Q2 and is now -0.6. RAPT Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Sanofi’s earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.81, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.41. Sanofi does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + GOVX)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
The Week Ahead In Biotech: The Vaccine Updates, Drug Presentations, And FDA Decisions That Will Move The Markets
11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 10, 2020
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved For Emergency Use, Supernus Faces Twin Regulatory Setbacks, Revance, Arena Flunk Midstage Studies
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Dividends Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com