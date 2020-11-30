Borr Drilling: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) fell 10.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 45.83% over the past year to ($0.39), which missed the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $59,200,000 declined by 42.36% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $83,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Borr Drilling hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Borr Drilling hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $9.12

52-week low: $0.24

Price action over last quarter: down 11.86%

Company Overview

Borr Drilling Ltd is a drilling contractor that owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs providing drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates a fleet of 16 jack-up drilling rigs. Geographically the activities are carried out through Norway.