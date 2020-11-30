Recap: Autohome Q3 Earnings

Shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) moved higher by 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 35.37% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $341,047,000 rose by 12.33% year over year, which missed the estimate of $344,420,000.

Outlook

Q4 revenue expected between $364,500,000 and $365,900,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 30, 2020

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mwb3ttp4

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $107.92

Company's 52-week low was at $59.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.31%

Company Overview

Autohome Inc is an automotive Internet platform. The company through its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the provision of media services, leads generation services and online marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The firm delivers comprehensive, independent and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, and also offers transaction services. In addition, it also provides subscription services to dealers which allow them to market their inventory and services through the company's websites and mobile applications. It generates revenues from media services, leads generation services and online marketplace.