Jiayin: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2020
Shares of Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 70.00% year over year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $59,107,000 decreased by 17.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,720,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Jiayin Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 30, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/959eokm3

Technicals

52-week high: $30.00

52-week low: $1.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.90%

Company Description

Jiayin Group Inc is an online individual finance marketplace in China. It connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company is focused on the online individual finance segment which facilitates mid-to long-term loans. It generates revenues from fees charged for its services in matching investors and borrowers and for other services that the firm provides over the term of a loan. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.

 

