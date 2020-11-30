Recap: Aesthetic Medical Q3 Earnings

Shares of Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) moved higher by 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share came in at $(0.04) down from $(0.02) yera-over-year.

Revenue of $41,434,000 higher by 24.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $37,960,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 30, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/aih/mediaframe/42130/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.66

52-week low: $3.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.94%

Company Description

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd provides aesthetic medical services in China. The company generates revenue from three service offerings: non- surgical aesthetic medical services, comprising minimally invasive aesthetic treatments and energy-based treatments; surgical aesthetic medical services, and general healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services. Most of the firm's revenue gets derived from Non-surgical aesthetic medical services. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.