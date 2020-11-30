36KR Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 86.11% year over year to ($0.05), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $18,182,000 declined by 0.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

36KR Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 30, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mi6pkhyg

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.49

52-week low: $2.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.29%

Company Description

36KR Holdings Inc is engaged in providing content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. The firm's production process comprises of content creation, content editing, screening and monitoring, and content distribution. It distributes content through a variety of channels, including both self-operated and third-party platforms namely Weibo, Weixin/WeChat, Toutiao, Baidu, and Zhihu. The company mainly generates revenues from providing online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services.