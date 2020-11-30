5 Stocks To Watch For November 30, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $693.95 million after the closing bell. Zoom Video shares gained 0.5% to $473.80 in after-hours trading.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) and IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) are nearing a merger deal worth around $44 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. S&P Global shares gained 1% to close at $341.57 on Friday, while IHS Markit shares slipped 0.1% to $92.55 in after-hours trading.

