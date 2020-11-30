Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For November 30, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2020 4:48am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For November 30, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $693.95 million after the closing bell. Zoom Video shares gained 0.5% to $473.80 in after-hours trading.
  • S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) and IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) are nearing a merger deal worth around $44 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. S&P Global shares gained 1% to close at $341.57 on Friday, while IHS Markit shares slipped 0.1% to $92.55 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts are expecting Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) to have earned $1.00 per share on revenue of $344.42 million for the latest quarter. Autohome will release earnings before the markets open. Autohome shares gained 0.6% to $106.49 in after-hours trading.
  • HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is considering a complete exit from retail banking operations in the U.S., according to the Financial Times. HSBC shares fell 0.3% to $26.81 in the after-hours trading session. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HSBC + ATHM)

Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2020
HSBC Mulls Exiting US Retail Banking Operations: Report
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 25, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com