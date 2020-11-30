5 Stocks To Watch For November 30, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $693.95 million after the closing bell. Zoom Video shares gained 0.5% to $473.80 in after-hours trading.
- S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) and IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) are nearing a merger deal worth around $44 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. S&P Global shares gained 1% to close at $341.57 on Friday, while IHS Markit shares slipped 0.1% to $92.55 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) to have earned $1.00 per share on revenue of $344.42 million for the latest quarter. Autohome will release earnings before the markets open. Autohome shares gained 0.6% to $106.49 in after-hours trading.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is considering a complete exit from retail banking operations in the U.S., according to the Financial Times. HSBC shares fell 0.3% to $26.81 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga