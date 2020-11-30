Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $344.42 million.

• Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $83.50 million.

• BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $89.31 million.

• Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $71.70 million.

• 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.40 million.

• New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $701.52 million.

• OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored ADR (Israel) (AMEX:CANF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.

• Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $184.43 million.

• Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $37.96 million.

• Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $38.72 million.

• MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $43.85 million.

• CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $65.03 per share on revenue of $3.77 million.

• EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.50 million.

• ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $693.95 million.