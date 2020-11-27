A Look At Tuesday's PC Manufacturer Earnings

Working and learning from home trends are still on the rise due to the pandemic. Simultaneously, these trends are boosting the revenues of the tech segment, including personal computer makers. The last reported quarter was a good one for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) and HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), since both companies reported better than expected earnings on Tuesday. What is common for the two companies is that they both saw sales increase in their consumer segments, especially laptops. Having in mind that we are all spending more time at home, having a personal computer, the one which is not shared with the others, has become a must.

Dell's quarterly earnings

Dell reported its results for the third fiscal quarter of 2021, stating that it achieved non-GAAP earnings of $2.03 per share, 46% higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This figure is also 16% higher when looked at year over year. Non-GAAP revenues were $23.52 billion, which is 3% higher YoY, with Zacks Consensus Estimates of revenues being 7.3% lower than the achieved ones. Revenues from products stayed stable while service revenues increased by 10%. However, there are some business segments with lower revenues compared to the previous year. Servers and networking revenues dropped by 2%, while storage revenues fell 7%. Commercial revenues grew 5% and consumer revenues increased 14%. It is important to say that the company hit an all-time high sale in client devices, by generating $12.3 million. Non-GAAP gross profit stayed flat at %7.77 billion (33% gross marking), while adjusted EBITDA increased to $3.23 billion (14% EBITDA margin). Dell increased its cash and cash equivalent position from $11.22 billion to $11.30 billion, with an undrawn capacity of $5.9 billion. The debt was reduced to $49.86 billion from $54.5 billion.

HPQ's quarterly earnings

Like Dell, HP notebook sales jumped during the fourth fiscal quarter. The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings which ended on October 31st, beating the estimates and providing some optimistic forecasts. Reported revenues are $15.3 billion, while the analysts' expectations were $14.7 billion. Revenues from the company's biggest segment, personal systems, remained flat. However, within the segment, there was a drop in demand for desktops and workstations, while the demand for notebooks rose 18% to $7.41 billion. Adjusted earnings were 62 cents per share, exceeding the 52 cents expected by the analysts.

Outlook

Gartner rankings of PC vendors include HP and Dell in the top three positions, just after Lenovo (OTC: LNVGY). HP is at the second position, with Dell following suit. This sequence has been like this for a while, meaning that sales of PCs are growing overall and that PC sales will probably continue to benefit from higher demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, despite setbacks such as occasional component shortages.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com

The post A PC Tuesday appeared first on IAM Newswire.