5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) - P/E: 0.05 Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE) - P/E: 8.77 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE: KEN) - P/E: 5.25 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) - P/E: 2.75 Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) - P/E: 3.73

Pampa Energia has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.05, which has decreased by 16.67% compared to Q2, which was 0.06. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Spark Energy reported earnings per share at 0.52, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.62. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 8.46%, which has decreased by 1.89% from 10.35% last quarter.

Kenon Hldgs’s earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.09, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.02. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Recycling Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.25, which has decreased by 158.14% compared to Q2, which was 0.43. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto has been featured as a value stock. Central Puerto's Q3 EPS sits at 0.02, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.