Why Nordstrom And Gap Are Moving Sharply Today

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 outlet stores under the names Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance.

Nordstrom shares were trading up 17.36% at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.37 and a 52-week low of $11.72.

Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Hill City, Janie & Jack, and Intermix brands. Old Navy generates nearly half of Gap's sales.

Gap shares were trading down 18.61% at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.99 and a 52-week low of $5.26.