5 Stocks To Watch For November 25, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong profit forecast for the current quarter. The company also raised its quarterly dividend. HP shares climbed 5.5% to $22.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Dell shares slipped 0.7% to $69.81 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.2% to $262.00 in after-hours trading.

