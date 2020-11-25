Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For November 25, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 4:47am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For November 25, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong profit forecast for the current quarter. The company also raised its quarterly dividend. HP shares climbed 5.5% to $22.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Dell shares slipped 0.7% to $69.81 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.2% to $262.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported weaker-than-projected earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views. Gap shares dropped 11.4% to $ 23.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported an unexpected profit for the third quarter on Tuesday. Nordstrom shares surged 7.7% to $26.44 in the after-hours trading session.

