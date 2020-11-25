Earnings Scheduled For November 25, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $33.21 million.
• Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $54.65 million.
• Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $231.12 million.
• UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Deere (NYSE:DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.
