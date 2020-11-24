Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dell Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2020 5:07pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) moved lower by 0.54% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.00% year over year to $2.03, which beat the estimate of $1.40.

Revenue of $23,521,000,000 rose by 2.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,850,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 24, 2020

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ahz3im4

Price Action

52-week high: $71.45

52-week low: $25.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.07%

Company Overview

Dell Technologies, born from Dell's 2016 acquisition of EMC, is a leading provider of servers and storage products through its ISG segment; PCs, monitors, and peripherals via its CSG division; and virtualization software through VMware. Its brands include Dell, Dell EMC, VMware, Boomi, Secureworks, and Virtustream. The company focuses on supplementing its traditional mainstream servers and PCs with hardware and software products for hybrid-cloud environments. The Texas-based company employs around 145,000 people and sells into 180 countries.

 

Related Articles (DELL)

A Look Into Dell's Debt
A Look Into Dell Technologies Price Over Earnings
Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Dell Technologies
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead of Earnings
8 Stocks To Watch For November 24, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For November 24, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.