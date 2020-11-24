Dell Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) moved lower by 0.54% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.00% year over year to $2.03, which beat the estimate of $1.40.

Revenue of $23,521,000,000 rose by 2.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,850,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 24, 2020

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9ahz3im4

Price Action

52-week high: $71.45

52-week low: $25.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.07%

Company Overview

Dell Technologies, born from Dell's 2016 acquisition of EMC, is a leading provider of servers and storage products through its ISG segment; PCs, monitors, and peripherals via its CSG division; and virtualization software through VMware. Its brands include Dell, Dell EMC, VMware, Boomi, Secureworks, and Virtustream. The company focuses on supplementing its traditional mainstream servers and PCs with hardware and software products for hybrid-cloud environments. The Texas-based company employs around 145,000 people and sells into 180 countries.