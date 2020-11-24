21Vianet Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) rose 12.54% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 200.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $183,486,000 up by 33.69% year over year, which missed the estimate of $188,300,000.

Guidance

21Vianet Sees Q4 Sales RMB1.32B-RMB1.34B, Adj. EBITDA RMB380M-RMB400M

21Vianet Sees FY20 Net Sales RMB4.8B-RMB4.82B, Adj. EBITDA RMB1.314B-RMB1.334B

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 24, 2020

Time: 08:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2vh878xk

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $30.44

Company's 52-week low was at $6.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.15%

Company Description

21Vianet Group Inc is a carrier-neutral internet data center services provider in China. It provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the internet in a reliable manner through its data transmission network. It also offers value-added services, such as VPN (virtual private network) services, CDN (content delivery network) services and last-mile wired broadband services to improve the security, speed, and quality of data transmission. The company operates through one segment Hosting and related services. It generates all of its revenue from China.