21Vianet Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) rose 12.54% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 200.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).
Revenue of $183,486,000 up by 33.69% year over year, which missed the estimate of $188,300,000.
Guidance
21Vianet Sees Q4 Sales RMB1.32B-RMB1.34B, Adj. EBITDA RMB380M-RMB400M
21Vianet Sees FY20 Net Sales RMB4.8B-RMB4.82B, Adj. EBITDA RMB1.314B-RMB1.334B
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Nov 24, 2020
Time: 08:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2vh878xk
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $30.44
Company's 52-week low was at $6.31
Price action over last quarter: Up 19.15%
Company Description
21Vianet Group Inc is a carrier-neutral internet data center services provider in China. It provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the internet in a reliable manner through its data transmission network. It also offers value-added services, such as VPN (virtual private network) services, CDN (content delivery network) services and last-mile wired broadband services to improve the security, speed, and quality of data transmission. The company operates through one segment Hosting and related services. It generates all of its revenue from China.
