Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nordstrom: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2020 4:41pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) moved higher by 6.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 72.84% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $3,089,000,000 decreased by 20.22% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,100,000,000.

Outlook

Nordstrom Q3 Sales $1.86B Down From $3.87B YoY

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 24, 2020

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y875y3vt

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $43.37

52-week low: $11.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 76.65%

Company Overview

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 outlet stores under the names Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance. The company also operates e-commerce sites. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (31% of sales) and shoes (24% of sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the Nordstrom family.

 

Related Articles (JWN)

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Tuesday's Market Minute: Will Clothing Retailers Measure Up?
Retail Roundup Continues, With Dick's Earnings Coming In Strong And Nordstrom Later
Earnings Scheduled For November 24, 2020
Earnings For Thanksgiving Week 2020
What You Need To Know In Options This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.