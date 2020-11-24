Nordstrom: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) moved higher by 6.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 72.84% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $3,089,000,000 decreased by 20.22% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,100,000,000.

Outlook

Nordstrom Q3 Sales $1.86B Down From $3.87B YoY

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 24, 2020

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y875y3vt

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $43.37

52-week low: $11.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 76.65%

Company Overview

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 outlet stores under the names Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance. The company also operates e-commerce sites. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (31% of sales) and shoes (24% of sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the Nordstrom family.