Jacobs Engineering Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.08% year over year to $1.39, which beat the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $3,520,000,000 higher by 3.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,420,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.20 and $6.00.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 24, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvest.jacobs.com%2F&eventid=2625885&sessionid=1&key=09D8EEE9C8C69C2AB8635E25E0368890®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $108.17

52-week low: $59.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.16%

Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Engineering employs approximately 48,000 workers. The company generated $12.7 billion in revenue and $893 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2019.