8 Stocks To Watch For November 24, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2020 4:47am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.8% to $98.39 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) to have earned 0.52 per share on revenue of $14.72 billion for the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 1.1% to $21.43 in after-hours trading.
  • Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the fourth quarter. Ambarella shares jumped 6.6% to $72.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $11.00 billion. Best Buy shares gained 2.4% to close at $122.04 on Monday.

  • Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY21. Agilent shares fell 3.6% to $108.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares gained 0.3% to $50.16 in after-hours trading.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Urban Outfitters shares slipped 0.8% to $31.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $21.85 billion. Dell shares gained 1.2% to $70.21 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

