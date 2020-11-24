8 Stocks To Watch For November 24, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.8% to $98.39 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) to have earned 0.52 per share on revenue of $14.72 billion for the latest quarter. HP will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 1.1% to $21.43 in after-hours trading.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the fourth quarter. Ambarella shares jumped 6.6% to $72.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $11.00 billion. Best Buy shares gained 2.4% to close at $122.04 on Monday.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY21. Agilent shares fell 3.6% to $108.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares gained 0.3% to $50.16 in after-hours trading.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Urban Outfitters shares slipped 0.8% to $31.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $21.85 billion. Dell shares gained 1.2% to $70.21 in after-hours trading.
