8 Stocks To Watch For November 24, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NASDAQ: AMBA) reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the fourth quarter. Ambarella shares jumped 6.6% to $72.05 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $11.00 billion. Best Buy shares gained 2.4% to close at $122.04 on Monday.

