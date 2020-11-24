Earnings Scheduled For November 24, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $451.68 million.

• Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $11.00 billion.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $374.97 million.

• Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $817.69 million.

• Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $68.16 million.

• Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.

• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $473.45 million.

• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $7.10 billion.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $173.00 million.

• Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $109.56 million.

• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $739.36 million.

• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion.

• JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $980.71 million.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $329.34 million.

• iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $108.37 million.

• Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $942.24 million.

• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $220.72 million.

• China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.36 million.

• Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $21.85 billion.

• Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Gap (NYSE:GPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.

• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $14.72 billion.

• Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $74.75 million.

• QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• VMware (NYSE:VMW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $188.30 million.