Earnings Scheduled For November 24, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
• American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $451.68 million.
• Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $11.00 billion.
• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
• Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $374.97 million.
• Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
• Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $817.69 million.
• Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
• Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
• iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $68.16 million.
• Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.
• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $473.45 million.
• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $7.10 billion.
• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $173.00 million.
• Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $109.56 million.
• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $739.36 million.
• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion.
• JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
• Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $980.71 million.
• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $329.34 million.
• iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $108.37 million.
• Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $942.24 million.
• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $220.72 million.
• China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.36 million.
• Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $21.85 billion.
• Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Gap (NYSE:GPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.
• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $14.72 billion.
• Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
• Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $74.75 million.
• QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• VMware (NYSE:VMW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
• 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $188.30 million.
