Recap: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) decreased 2.49% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 536.36% over the past year to ($0.48), which missed the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $7,632,000 decreased by 82.37% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $49,240,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 23, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xqpf829i

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $73.72

52-week low: $19.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 63.33%

Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is the development of medicine to treat diseases with a genetic origin, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Its medical solutions are aimed at the genes that trigger the diseases. Its portfolio includes drugs targeting hepatitis B, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, thrombosis and angioedema, clear-cell and renal cell carcinoma, and cardiovascular disease.