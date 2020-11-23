Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Remark Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2020 5:21pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) moved higher by 3.08% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 127.27% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $2,646,000 rose by 285.71% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,820,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.56

52-week low: $0.25

Price action over last quarter: down 5.19%

Company Profile

Remark Holdings Inc delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant content and e-commerce solutions. The group operates in one segment namely Technology & Data Intelligence segment which provides products and services to customers based upon the data collected and processed by its proprietary data intelligence software.

 

Related Articles (MARK)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Remark Holdings
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
41 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
35 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.