Remark Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) moved higher by 3.08% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 127.27% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).
Revenue of $2,646,000 rose by 285.71% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,820,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $3.56
52-week low: $0.25
Price action over last quarter: down 5.19%
Company Profile
Remark Holdings Inc delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant content and e-commerce solutions. The group operates in one segment namely Technology & Data Intelligence segment which provides products and services to customers based upon the data collected and processed by its proprietary data intelligence software.
