Remark Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) moved higher by 3.08% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 127.27% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $2,646,000 rose by 285.71% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,820,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.56

52-week low: $0.25

Price action over last quarter: down 5.19%

Company Profile

Remark Holdings Inc delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant content and e-commerce solutions. The group operates in one segment namely Technology & Data Intelligence segment which provides products and services to customers based upon the data collected and processed by its proprietary data intelligence software.