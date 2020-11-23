Agilent Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) fell 2.53% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.11% over the past year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $1,483,000,000 higher by 8.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,400,000,000.

Guidance

Agilent Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.85-$0.88 vs $0.88 Est., Sales $1.42B-$1.43B vs $1.4B Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $3.57-$3.67 vs $3.68 Est., Sales $5.6B-$5.7B vs $5.67B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 23, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investor.agilent.com%2F&eventid=2626386&sessionid=1&key=606DDF936B1155263C494F86F6F156DF®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $117.50

52-week low: $61.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.88%

Company Description

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools (45% of fiscal 2019 sales), cross lab (36% of sales consisting of consumables and services related to its life science and applied tools), and diagnostics and genomics (20%). Just over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and energy end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. (31%) and China (20%) representing the largest country concentrations.