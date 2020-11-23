Recap: Cabot Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) moved lower by 2.52% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 35.24% year over year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $659,000,000 declined by 20.31% year over year, which missed the estimate of $675,000,000.

Guidance

Cobot Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.80-$0.90 Vs $0.54 Estimates

Technicals

52-week high: $48.75

Company's 52-week low was at $20.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.36%

Company Profile

Cabot Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, materials, and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The reinforcement materials segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells rubber-grade carbon black products used in hoses and belts in automobiles. The performance chemicals segment sells ink-jet colorants and metal oxides used in the automotive and construction industries. The purification solutions segment sells carbon-based products used to purify air, water, and food and beverages. The specialty fluids segment sells drilling fluids to the oil and gas industry. More revenue comes from the United States than any other geographic region.