Urban Outfitters: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) fell 0.95% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 39.29% over the past year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $969,607,000 declined by 1.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $924,230,000.

Guidance

Urban Outfitters hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 23, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/usdcoxym

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $32.86

52-week low: $12.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.65%

Company Profile

Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 600 stores in North America and Europe under the Urban Outfitters, Free People, Anthropologie, Terrain, and Bhldn brands. The firm also sells products through e-commerce, catalogs, its Nuuly clothing rental business, and approximately 2,300 department and specialty stores. Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as women's and men's apparel, home goods, shoes, wedding, and outdoors. Urban Outfitters was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia.