Recap: Ambarella Q3 Earnings

Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) rose 6.06% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 71.88% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $56,090,000 declined by 17.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $55,040,000.

Guidance

Ambarella hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 23, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h5ushhxf

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $73.59

52-week low: $36.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.54%

Company Profile

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, and security cameras. Ambarella's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are highly configurable to applications in various end markets. The firm derives majority of revenue from Taiwan.