ROCE Insights For General Electric

Benzinga Insights  
November 23, 2020 10:46am   Comments
General Electric (NYSE: GE) showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $226.00 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 9.39% to $19.42 billion during Q3. General Electric collected $17.75 billion in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $2.86 billion loss.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in General Electric’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, General Electric posted an ROCE of 0.01%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For General Electric, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Insight

General Electric reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.06/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.04/share.

