Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2020 10:41am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q3, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) earned $1.05 billion, a 60.44% increase from the preceding quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals also posted a total of $2.29 billion in sales, a 17.52% increase since Q2. In Q2, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned $656.40 million, and total sales reached $1.95 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted an ROCE of 0.1%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported Q3 earnings per share at $8.36/share, which beat analyst predictions of $7.09/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REGN)

40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain On Covid-19 Vaccine News
6 Stocks To Watch For November 23, 2020
Positive Vaccine News, Economic Recovery Lift Global Markets
Regeneron's COVID Treatment Gets Emergency FDA Approval
WHO Advises Against Gilead's Remdesivir For COVID-19 Despite FDA Approval
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com