Anaplan's Earnings: A Preview

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Anaplan's per-share loss will be near $0.1 on sales of $109.56 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Anaplan posted EPS of $0.08 on sales of $89.41 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 25.0%. Revenue would be have grown 22.54% from the same quarter last year. Anaplan's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.14 -0.10 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.10 -0.07 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 103.35 M 101.08 M 97.15 M 86.35 M Revenue Actual 106.51 M 103.84 M 98.24 M 89.41 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Anaplan is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.