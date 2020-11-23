Earnings Outlook For Chico's FAS

On Tuesday, November 24, Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Based on Chico's FAS management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $376.72 million. In the same quarter last year, Chico's FAS reported a loss per share of $0.04 on revenue of $484.71 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 300.0%. Sales would be down 22.28% on a year-over-year basis. Chico's FAS's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.07 -0.06 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.38 -0.03 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 346.17 M 388.27 M 524.68 M 473.21 M Revenue Actual 306.17 M 280.26 M 527.09 M 484.71 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Chico's FAS is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.