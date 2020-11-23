Movado Group Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, November 24, Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Movado Group reporting earnings of $0.48 per share on revenue of $173.00 million. Movado Group reported a per-share profit of $0.82 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $205.62 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 41.46%. Sales would have fallen 15.86% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.20 0.21 1.03 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.56 0.15 0.82 Revenue Estimate 113.00 M 81.00 M 185.00 M 220.00 M Revenue Actual 88.54 M 69.67 M 190.98 M 205.62 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Movado Group were trading at $16.34 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Movado Group is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.